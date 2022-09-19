Schiltz, Vivian (Flamey)

NEWARK: Vivian (Flamey) Schiltz, 88, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home in Newark.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Lyons public Library, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489.

Vivian was born in Newark, NY the daughter of the late August and Leona VanDeMortel. She loved time with family especially playing Rummicub. Reading time at the library were her was a highlight of any day. Jigsaw and crosswords were a favorite pastime.

She is survived by a daughter; Susan Skeels of Lyons; a daughter in law Carolyn Rouse Schiltz; four grandchildren; and her good friend and former husband; Donald Schiltz. She was predeceased by her son Glenn Schiltz in 2019 a sister Anita Hiltz

