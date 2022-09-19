Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 19th 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Schiltz, Vivian (Flamey)

by WayneTimes.com
September 19, 2022

 NEWARK: Vivian (Flamey) Schiltz, 88, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home in Newark.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Lyons public Library, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489.

Vivian was born in Newark, NY the daughter of the late August and Leona VanDeMortel. She loved time with family especially playing Rummicub. Reading time at the library were her was a highlight of any day. Jigsaw and crosswords were a favorite pastime.

She is survived by a daughter; Susan Skeels of Lyons; a daughter in law Carolyn Rouse Schiltz; four grandchildren; and her good friend and former husband; Donald Schiltz.  She was predeceased by her son Glenn Schiltz in 2019 a sister Anita Hiltz

Memorials in her name may be made to the Lyons public Library, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Schiltz, Vivian (Flamey)

 NEWARK: Vivian (Flamey) Schiltz, 88, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home in Newark. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial […]

Read More
Huebeler, Katherine

NEWARK: Katherine (Katie) Mary Laude Huebeler, age 97, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Clifton Springs Long Term Care.  Friends may call on Tuesday, September 20th  from 4 to 7 p.m. at Paul L Murphy  & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square