Schimerhorn, Donald H. “Skip”

ONTARIO: Skip passed away on July 27, 2018 at age 89. He was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine Schimerhorn; son, Stephen. Skip is survived by his daughters, Susan (Steven) Welker, Donna (James) VanCassele; grandchildren Carrie (Paul) Eldred, Christopher (Andrea) Welker, Michael (Doralynn) VanCassele, Katherine Welker; great grandchildren, Hannah Eldred, Evan VanCassele, Ryan Eldred and Owen VanCassele; sister, Jane Penders; several nieces and nephews. Skip loved watching and playing sports. He was an avid Yankees, Celtics and Syracuse basketball fan. Skip worked for Garlock Packing Company for 42 years. In retirement, Skip and Lorraine traveled with close friends to many places across the US. They enjoyed traveling with their grandchildren to amusement parks, Disney World, and Vermont. Their grandchildren say traveling with their grandparents is one of their favorite memories. All are invited to attend a memorial service for Skip on Friday (August 17) at 11 AM in North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will be held in Furnaceville Cemetery. Contributions in Skip’s memory may be directed to the Ontario Public Library, 1850 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.