Schinsing, Deidre’ A

NEWARK: Age 37, of Bishop Road in Lyons, died Friday, July 27, 2018 at Newark Wayne Hospital. Deidre’ was born in Newark, March 26, 1981, the daughter of Edwin and Judy Wolfe Schinsing. She had worked at Advanced Technical Co., formerly Parker Hannifin in Clyde and Wendy’s in Newark. She grew up in the Newark area. Survived by her husband, Michael Cline, son, Noah Cline, mother and father; Edwin and Judy Schinsing of Palmyra, brother; Justin Manning of Palmyra, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Monday, August 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Visit Pusatterifunerals.com