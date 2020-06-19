Schinsing, Edwin C.  

PALMYRA: Edwin C. Schinsing 74 died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Aaron Manor, Fairport. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials to a charity of one’s choice. Ed was born in Newark, April 9, 1946, son of Charles & Doris Lawton Schinsing. He had worked at Walmart in Newark, & did landscaping, & worked at NDC., & Newark Hospital. He served in the Navy for 4 years in Vietnam & was a life member of VFW of Newark. Survived by his wife of 43 yrs. Judy Wolfe Schinsing; son Justin Manning; brother David ( Sheri ) Schinsing; 2 grandsons: Kodie & Noah; son-in-law, Michael Cline. Predeceased by daughter Deidre Schinsing in 2018. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com