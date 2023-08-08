Schinsing, Joan R. (Tackley) 

WOLCOTT: Joan Schinsing, 71, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Newark Wayne Hospital with her family by her side.

Friends and family called Tuesday, August 8, from 4 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott. A funeral service followed at 6 at the funeral home. Burial was Wednesday, August 9 at 2 PM in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Huron, NY.

Joan was born in Rochester, New York, May 23, 1952, the daughter of the late Leonard J. and Alice (Sands) Tackley. She was a custodian for the Penfield School District for 37 years. She enjoyed taking care of animals.

Joan is survived by her husband, Stephen and her brother, Leonard Tackley.

She is preceded in death by her sisters; Cindy and Nancy and her brothers; Perry, Cheyenne and Joe Schinsing.