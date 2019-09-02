Obituaries
Schlafer, John A.
PALMYRA: Age 77, A proud Air Force Veteran, Master Sergeant USAF Retired, devoted husband, loving father and awesome papa, passed away on August 29, 2019. John devoted his life to others, serving in the US Air Force for 27 years, and later working for Medical Motors Services and Heritage Christian Services. John was also an active volunteer in the American Legion and in the drum corps community. John is predeceased by his loving wife, Sharon and survived by children, Kathleen Schlafer and Kenneth (Michelle) Schlafer, as well as grandchildren, extended family, and many special friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8 PM on Friday (September 6) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY, 14522. A Funeral Mass for John will be held on Saturday (September 7), 11 AM at St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way, Fairport, NY 14450. Interment in Irondequoit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heritage Christian Services and Wayne County Humane Society. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
