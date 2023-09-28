Schlee, Dorothy Lasher 

LYONS: Dorothy Lasher Schlee, 98, of Palmyra formerly Lyons passed away on September 28, 2023 at the Fairport Baptist Home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 East Main St. in Palmyra. Burial will be in Lyons Rural Cemetery

Dorothy was born November 13, 1924 in Galen, NY to William Glen and Bernice Irene Strong Lasher. She was a graduate of Lyons High School. Dorothy was a Senior Vice President and a sitting member of the Board of Directors of Lyons National Bank and retired in 1989 after 30 years of service. She was a past matron of the Humanity Chapter #4061, a past Deacon of Lyons Presbyterian Church and a past charter member of Wayne Hills Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, going to Silver Sneakers but most of all her great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, William and daughter, Deborah. She is survived by her grandsons, David (Jenn) Trombino and Mark (Krystle) Trombino and great grandchildren William and Lula Ann.

Contributions may be made to Palmyra Western Presbyterian Church or Lyons Ambulance, 43 Phelps St., Lyons.

