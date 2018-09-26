Schleede, Viola M. 

LYONS/IDEAL, GA: Age 95, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 23, 2018 in Ideal, GA. Viola was born in Lyons, the daughter of Herbert and Blanche Martin on December 25, 1922. She graduated from Lyons High School in the Class of 1942. Later she married Howard Schleede and together they enjoyed fishing and playing card. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed historical romance stories. She worked for New York Telephone Company in Lyons and then in Newark, where she retired after 25 years of employment. Viola was predeceased by her husband, Howard in 1996 and son, John in 2011. She is survived by 2 daughters, Sharon Gaudioso of Ideal, GA and Shirley (Arthur) Schutt of Lyons; daughter-in-law, Becky Schleede of Savannah; 2 grandchildren, Lisa Clingerman and Stephen Schutt; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service and burial will be held Monday (Oct. 1) 11 am at South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in her memory. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com