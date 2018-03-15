Schlegel, Neal E.

SODUS POINT: Passed away peacefully at his home on February 22, 2018. Born to Ernie and Mary (Bergman) Schlegel on July 31, 1947 in Rochester, NY and moved to Palmyra in 1952, where he lived for his entire childhood. Neal is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna; son, Kevin (Kelly) of Georgia; grandsons, Devin (Justine) and Riley of Georgia; great grandchildren, Leanna, Sophia and Connor; sisters, Julie Schlegel of Colorado and Ginger (David) Krebbeks of Virginia; many nieces and nephews. Neal served his country in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Neal was a member of the Palmyra-Garlock, Newark and Sodus Point gun clubs. He was a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for 20 years. Neal enjoyed gardening, reading military history, canning his own food and his dog, Ruger. He attended Syracuse University, SUNY College of Forestry and Environmental Science after his military service. He will be missed by his many friends and family. Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday (March 24) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Interment will take place at 1:15 PM on Saturday (March 24) in Palmyra Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Neal’s memory may be made to a go fund me page for medical expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/neal-schlegel.