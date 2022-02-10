Schlesing, Barbara J. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Barbara J. Schlesing, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital Extended Care.

Friends may call from 2pm to 4pm, Thursday, February 17th at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 25 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Funeral service will immediately follow at 4pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Oak Wood Cemetery, Penfield.

Contributions may be made to the House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 in Barbara’s memory.

Barbara was born April 25, 1930 in Walworth, NY, the daughter of the late Leon and Dorothy Soudan. Barbara was very crafty and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and many other crafts. She was an avid Yankees and NASCAR fan. Barbara also like taking long walks and gardening. But most important to Barbara was her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

Barbara is survived by her children, Collene McPike and Kurt Schlesing; grandchildren, Adam (Amy) Ryan, Julie (Dan) Caulfield, Christine Montero and Amanda Peacock; great grandchildren, Kaela and Curran Caulfield, Ayson and Addie Ryan and Zoey Peacock; several nieces and nephews.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Leon and Dorothy Soudan; husband, Wilber “Pete” Schlesing; sister, Betty Schlesing.