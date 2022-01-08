Schmidt, Walter (Brad)

SHORTSVILLE, NY: Walter Brad Schmidt, 60, passed away December 25th 2021 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Brad was born April 29th 1961 in Tacoma, Washington to Walter Vincent Schmidt JR. and Patricia Louise Budnick.

Brad studied engineering at Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Washington. His passion for engineering and mechanics was something that he carried with him all his life.

Brad married his soul mate, Jessie, on June 16th, 1984. Surrounded by close family and friends, they celebrated their love in an outdoor ceremony. They had a son, Bradley, and a daughter, April.

Brad was a hard-working and loving man. He always made sure that his family and friends were taken care of, even if it meant giving them the shirt off his back. He was an extremely talented mechanic, machinist and carpenter. Those who knew him will miss him immensely. All are left with memories of generosity, kindness and love.

Brad is survived by his loving wife, Jessie, son, Bradley Schmidt (Rebecca), daughter April Chapman (Randall) as well as 8 grandchildren whom he adored; one great grandson, brother Jim Morgan (Sue), brother Richard Morgan, sister Karen Belcher and stepmother Barbara Schmidt.

Brad was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Budnick, his father Walter Vincent Schmidt Jr, and sister Kim Schmidt.

The family will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, June 18th 2022 at 2pm at the Mertensia Lodge in Farmington.