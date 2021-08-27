Schmitt, Brian Elliott “Schmitty”

ONTARIO: Brian Elliott Schmitt “Schmitty” Passed away suddenly, August 22, 2021 at the young age of 35. His beautiful smile, and funny loving personality, will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his grandfather Alfred Emmanuel Weston and Aunt Ellen Schmitt. Brian is survived by his grandparents Patricia and Leonard Schmitt, Joan Weston (Butch); parents Daniel Schmitt, Dawn Sawyer, and stepfather Robert Sawyer; stepbrother Robert Sawyer II; sister Tara Herbster, brother-in-law, and best buddy, Mike Herbster; nephews, whom he loved so much, Brayden and Bryce Herbster; aunts Joni Weston and Diane (John) O’Malley; Uncles Vaughn Weston (Denise), Peter Schmitt (Patsy), Steven Schmitt (Verana), and Paul Schmitt; several cousins, Brittany Adams and Jesse Adams, Jeremiah (Kristi) Weston, John James O’Malley, Ellen O’Malley, Matthew O’Malley, Tegan Schmitt, Aaron Schmitt, Riley Schmitt, Torben Schmitt, and Karston Schmitt. Brian had so many special friends and best friends there is just way too many to list but you know who you are.

Brian was a 2004 graduate of Wayne Central High School. He was also an MCC graduate with an associate’s degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He was a varsity football player at Wayne where he also played basketball. For the last few years, he worked for A.C.I.A. and CBC construction fencing alongside some of his very close friends. Brian loved being outdoors and loved his late cottage in Chaumont, New York in the Thousand Islands Region. You couldn’t find him without a campfire. He loved the Buffalo bills and ended up being able to go to the playoffs this last season! He was so excited, he also made it on the news! He also loved Syracuse basketball and his father’s favorite The Rolling Stones!

Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519, on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 4 to 8PM. Everyone is asked, or welcome to wear, Buffalo Bills attire, a Rolling Stones concert shirt, Syracuse Orange or anything that would represent Schmitty! A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:30AM, in St Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will follow at Furnaceville Cemetery. All are welcome to a celebration of life following the burial, at 6504 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario, New York. Every time you light a fire, drop a funky dance move, go fishing or make the ok sign with your fingers.....think of Brian and smile. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.