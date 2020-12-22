Schmitt, Charles

GREECE NY: Age 82, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on December 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was the devoted husband of 31 years to Ann Schmitt, whom he married on October 28, 1989 in Rochester, NY. He was the widower to Virginia Piecuch Schmitt after 18 years of marriage. He was the loving father of Jeffrey (Terry) Schmitt of Gates, NY, Lorraine (Ross) Stevens of Greece NY, Kristine Murphy of Palmyra NY, and Kimberly (Michael) Cahill of Greece NY. He leaves behind his brother, Robert (Patricia) Schmitt; brother-in-law, Steve (Sue) Piecuch; sisters-in-law, Joan (John) Paquette, and Mary Lou (Harold) Gorman, many nieces and nephews. He was the beloved grandfather of Charles (Christa), Ashley, Collin, Abby, Amanda, Shaun, Andrew and Hannah; Great grandfather of Christian and Angelina. Predeceased by his son-in-law Michael P. Murphy. Born in Rochester, NY on May 24, 1938 to the late Lavina “Wurzer” and Charles Schmitt; he attended Edison Tech Industrial School, graduated in1956 with a Technical Diploma. After serving in the United States Army, he graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked for Kodak for 34 years and retired from the Engineering Division in 1991. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Weekends at their camp in the Adirondacks, and traveling. He will be remembered for being clever, his sense of humor, kindness, loyalty, and strong work ethic. There will be a celebration of life Mass at Mother of Sorrows Church, 5000 Mt. Read Blvd, (Town of Greece) Rochester, NY 14612, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:30AM. Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy in memory of Charlie be made in the form of a donation to Lifetime Care Home Healthcare & Hospice, Rochester Regional Health Foundations, 330 Monroe Ave., Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607, or by going to lifetimecare.org. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.