Schmitt, James F. 

WALWORTH: James F. Schmitt, a devoted husband to Barbara Schmitt and a resident of the Town of Walworth, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

James proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Radio Operator aboard the USS Morten (DE-245) during the Vietnam War. He served with distinction from September 21, 1965, until April 16, 1968, including combat duty. More recently, James had the privilege of joining his comrades on Honor Flight Rochester Mission 82, a trip he deeply cherished.

His service and commitment to the country, and his devotion to his family, will be remembered by all who knew him.

The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in James’s memory to Honor Flight Rochester so that other deserving veterans can experience the commemorative trip he enjoyed.