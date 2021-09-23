Schmitt, Leonard J “Len” “Lenny”

MACEDON: On September 18, 2021, after 95 years of living life to the fullest, Len passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents, Aloysius and Frances “Ball” Schmitt; brothers Bill (Jean), Bob (Betty), Paul; daughter Ellen and grandson Brian. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years Patricia A “Kane” Schmitt; children Paul, Dan (Kate), Pete (Patsy), Diane (John) O’Malley, Steven (Verena); 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; sisters Ann Marie (Dan) Cutini, Joyce (Norb) Mosack, Mary Lou (Don) Schreck and sisters-in-law Phyllis Schmitt and Elaine Dennison.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., in the fruit belt, Leonard attended St. John’s Seminary at a young age. He joined the U.S. Navy in World War II, attaining the rank of Ensign. He graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelors in Engineering and later in life graduated from Nazareth College with a Master’s in Education. Len worked at Bell Aero Systems as an engineer for the Space Program, Xerox as a managing engineer on the Color Copier Program and as a trainer in the

Xerox Leadership through Quality Program. He was very involved in many church organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Parish Council and church choir. Along with his wife, Trish, he founded the Stephen Ministry at St. Anne’s Church in Palmyra. Len was involved in various activities including many softball teams, coaching/umpiring his children’s teams and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Lenny had a flair for the theater and until recently performed with the Neighborhood Acting Company. He was a natural on stage and performed in many shows throughout his life. On many occasions he portrayed Abraham Lincoln for local schools and other social events. He was regarded as the “World’s Greatest Handyman”; he could fix anything. In retirement he and Tricia traveled the country and the world. He was a devoted family man who profoundly loved and appreciated his family.

Len was a man of brilliant intellect. He was a wonderful loving man of generosity, honesty, integrity and faith. Len was a true friend to all who crossed his path and his zest for life will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 4 to 8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10AM in the St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. Interment at St. Anne’s Cemetery following Mass, with a celebration of life luncheon at the St. Anne’s Church Hall immediately after the interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Daughters and Sons of St. Anne’s or the Neighborhood Acting Company. To light a candle, leave a condolence or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.