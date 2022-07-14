Schmitt, Patricia A “Kane”

PALMYRA: Passed away July 7, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was born in Buffalo, November 17, 1931 to John J. Kane and Elizabeth Kane “Morlock”. She is predeceased by her husband of sixty eight years Leonard J. Schmitt; daughter Ellen E. Schmitt; grandson Brian E. Schmitt; eight siblings and many in-laws. She is survived by one sister, Elaine, several sister’s in-law; sons Paul, Daniel, Pete and Steven; daughter Diane; son-in-law John; daughter’s-in-law Patsy and Verena; grandchildren, Tara (Mike), John, Ellen, Matthew, Aaryn, Riley, Teagan, Karsten, Henning and Torben; great grandchildren, Brayden and Bryce.

After co-raising six amazing children she pursued and attained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Nazareth College, managed at Genesee Regional Home Care and Directed the Battered Women’s Shelter. She started her own antique business, Tricia’s Treasures and just loved the business and all the socialization that went with it.

Pat was very involved in many church organizations. She, along with Len founded the Stephen Ministry at St Anne’s church in Palmyra. Pat loved to watch her husband’s and children’s sports and activities. She, along with all the Schmitt’s loved the Buffalo Bill’s and attended many games. Tricia and Len traveled the country and the world. She loved her Villa, attended church services and loved to play bridge with the ladies. Her number one priority was her family and profoundly appreciated them.

Pat was a treasure. She was a strong woman of honesty and faith. She was kind, loving, generous, fabulously elegant and a lovely human with a fun zest for life. She shall be missed by many. Pat and Len are once again cutting a rug.

Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours, Friday July 22, 2022, 4-7pm, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday July 23, 2022 at 10am, at St. Katharine Drexel Parrish at St Anne’s Church, Church Street, Palmyra, NY 14522, followed by interment at St Anne’s Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow back at the St. Anne’s Parrish Hall at noon. Those wishing to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo may do so at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.