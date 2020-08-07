Schmoldt, Myron Charles

CLYDE - Myron Charles Schmoldt, 84, of Clyde, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark, N.Y. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (August 6) at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Sodus Street in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following. Memorial contributions in Myron C. Schmoldt’s name may be directed to Fresenius Kidney Care at 305 West Shore Boulevard, Newark, New York 14513. Myron was born on May 30, 1936, in Monroe, Wis., to Myron and Annette (Engles) Schmoldt. He attended Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, Ill., where he met his wife of almost 66 years, Shirley M. Kreinbrink. They made their home in Beloit, Wis., where they raised six children. They resided in the mid-west until his occupation brought them to Clyde, N.Y., in 1976. Myron was dedicated to his career as an engineer and plant manager at Archer Daniels Midland, where he worked for 50 years. When he wasn’t at work, he could be found in his shop being an avid carpenter. If he couldn’t fix it, it couldn’t be fixed. He was an active Rotary Club member for 30 years, served as a President, and always was a supporter of the club. He also served on the Historical Society Board in Clyde. Myron will be missed by his loving family and all who knew him. Survived by his children Dianna (Andy) Robertson of Williamsburg, Va., Terri (Delbert) Wildes of Janesville, Wis., Martin Schmoldt of Tacoma, Wash., Margaret (James) Anstee of Clyde, N.Y., Edwin (Terrie) Schmoldt of Evansville, Wis., Karen Paddock (James Barker) of Clyde, N.Y.; siblings of the Beloit, Wisconsin area John Schmoldt, Joe (Jerilynn) Schmoldt, Suzanne (Michael) Richards; sister-in-law, Arlene Schmoldt; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; wife; brothers Thomas and Roger Schmoldt; sister-in-law, Judy Schmoldt; and stepmother, Frances Schmoldt. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home in Clyde, N.Y.