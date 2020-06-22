Schmoldt, Shirley Mae

CLYDE: Shirley Mae Schmoldt, 83, of Clyde, New York, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Rochester General Hospital. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Aurora, Illinois, to Alfred and Mary (Hodges) Kreinbrink. Shirley was a graduate of Hononegah Community High School, class of 1954 in Rockton, Illinois. Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Myron C. Schmoldt, at St. Peters Church in South Beloit, Illinois. They made their home in Beloit, Wisconsin, where they raised six children. They resided in the mid-west until Myron’s occupation brought them to Clyde, New York, in 1976. Shirley’s entire family was her world. She was a dedicated member of her church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) since 1977. She served as Regent and Secretary of Gleason Court 924 and was most recently the District Deputy for the Diocese of Rochester CDA. She also served as Vice President of the Past Regents Chapter of the Diocese of Rochester. Also, Shirley was an active member of the Red Hat Society and 60 Plus Club. She’ll be missed by her family and a vast number of people whose lives she touched. Survived by her husband of almost 66 years, Myron; children: Dianna (Andy) Robertson of Williamsburg, Virginia; Terri (Delbert) Wildes of Janesville, Wisconsin; Martin Schmoldt of Tacoma, Washington; Margaret (James) Anstee of Clyde, New York; Edwin (Terrie) Schmoldt of Evansville, Wisconsin; Karen Paddock (James Barker) of Clyde, New York: 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Al Kreinbrink Jr. A private ceremony by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas will take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 3:15 P.M. at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street in Clyde followed by calling hours from 4-6 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Sodus Street in Clyde. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde.Memorial contributions may be made ta charity of your choice. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com