Schmutzler, Barbara J.

CLYDE: Barbara J. Schmutzler, 83, of Clyde, NY passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at home. Born in Syracuse to Lester and Vivian Schmutzler she moved around over the years. But Barbara made friends wherever she went, she loved her independence, the freedom to ride her bike around town and get coffee at the Fastrac or walk down on Friday nights and get a fish sandwich. She loved making potholders and giving them away. She collected beads to make necklaces. She had a fondness for all kinds pet’s, of which she had many in home and she enjoyed them all. She liked watching Survivor with Karen and when they lived in Virginia, they had opportunity to meet Big Tom where he told them his story of not being well educated and trying to make his way through life. Barbara loved her family so much and she adored her sister Ruth, her brothers and her cousins…she could recite the whole family tree. Barb was predeceased by her parents and her step mother Rita; her brother Richard and her sister Ruth Goodfellow Cook; and her former caregiver Joanne Perry, Karen’s mother. She is survived by her brother Lester, Jr. of Camillus, many nieces and nephews; her lifelong friend and caregiver Karen Stuck. Services are 7 pm Wednesday at B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, 10 Genesee, Camillus. Family will greet friends from 6:30 to 7 pm before services. Burial will be next to her parents in Woodlawn Cemetery, Syracuse. She was truly loved and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SPCA of CNY, 5878 E. Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211. Please sign her guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com