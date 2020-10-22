Schneible, Thomas James

ROCHESTER: Thomas James Schneible passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on May 16, 1963 Tom was the youngest child of James E. and Doris W. Schneible who predeceased him. Tom enjoyed athletics his entire life. He was a star athlete in high school playing baseball, basketball, and soccer and then went on to play both baseball and basketball in college. During his senior year in high school he pitched a no-hitter. Tom continued his devotion to weight lifting throughout his life. He was a devoted LA Rams fan from a very young age, and also rooted for LA’s Lakers and Dodgers. Tom was married to Amy Nelson and they have a daughter together Erika Lynn. Tom adored Erika and was so proud of her character and her accomplishments. Tom was a kind and loving person with strong religious beliefs. He took much joy and satisfaction from his volunteer work, particularly at the library. Tom is survived by his daughter Erika, his sister Carol, his brother Pete and his wife Amy, his brother Paul, and his nieces Cady, Maddie, Hannah, and Linsey. Tom loved his family very much. Tom will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Open Door Mission, 156 N Plymouth Ave, Rochester, NY 14608. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.