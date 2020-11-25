Schoen, Robert Oscar

PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos. He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm located in the Town of Phelps. A celebration of his life will be later when appropriate. He was predeceased by his sisters: Mable(Ray) Pulver; Ethel (John) Gifford. Brother-in-law: Glen Crouch. He is survived by his children: Edwin (Susie Clark) Schoen, Terry Schoen, Bonnie (Rick) Monheim; grandchildren: Jennifer (JP) Bertles, Heather Christensen, Kari (Robert) Christensen Martin, Tricia (David) Kolczynski. Brother-n-law Paul (Velma) Crouch and Sister in law: Jean (Edwin)Nelson. Memorials in his name may be made to The House of John and the United Church of Phelps. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com