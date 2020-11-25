Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 25th 2020, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Schoen, Robert Oscar

by WayneTimes.com
November 25, 2020

PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos.  He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm located in the Town of Phelps. A celebration of his life will be later when appropriate. He was predeceased by his sisters: Mable(Ray) Pulver; Ethel (John) Gifford. Brother-in-law: Glen Crouch. He is survived by his children: Edwin (Susie Clark) Schoen, Terry Schoen, Bonnie (Rick) Monheim; grandchildren: Jennifer (JP) Bertles, Heather Christensen, Kari (Robert) Christensen Martin, Tricia (David) Kolczynski. Brother-n-law Paul (Velma) Crouch and Sister in law: Jean (Edwin)Nelson. Memorials in his name may be made to The House of John and the United Church of Phelps. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Schoen, Robert Oscar

PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos.  He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm […]

Read More
Sombathy, Joyce

SODUS: Joyce passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home at the age of 84. She was born in Rochester, NY to the late Franklin and Marguerite Bartlett. Joyce is predeceased by her husband Donald Hulett, brothers, Charles and Gary Bartlett and sister, Shirley Pitoni. Joyce grew up in Rochester and attended West High School […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square