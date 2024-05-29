Schoonerman, Eleanor A. 

MARION: Eleanor A. Schoonerman was called home by her Lord and Savior on May 23, 2024 at the age of 91 with family by her side. She is predeceased by parents, Isaac and Susie Adriaansen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger (Genevieve) Adriaansen, Gordon (Carolyn) Adriaansen, Rodney Adriaansen. Survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Harold; sons,

Steve (Barb) Schoonerman, Mark Schoonerman (Sue Wright), Dan (Tracy) Schoonerman and daughter, Lori Schoonerman; grandchildren, Keri (Baskar) Mohan, Jessica (Julie) Matukewicz, Stacy (Joe) Backo, Mitchell Schoonerman, Bennett (Nicole) Schoonerman, Kamryn Schoonerman; Great-Grandchildren, Maya and Hannah Mohan, Hayden, Greyson, Finley, Hadley Matukewicz, Jack Schoonerman, Dawson Schoonerman; sister-in-law, Helen Adriaansen; nieces, nephews, special friends, and her snuggle buddy and beloved cat, Muffin.

Eleanor was a 1950 graduate of Marion High School. Started her first job at the commercial building in Newark. She then dedicated herself to raising her family. As her children grew, she decided to enter the work force again and became a successful Vanda Beauty Cosmetics consultant and sold Sarah Coventry jewelry. She was the Executive Secretary for Redmond Plastics, until a car crash forced her into retirement. Eleanor loved family, gardening, bird-watching, shopping, and being with people!

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service,1:00pm, June 9th at the Second Reformed Church, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 followed by a reception. Committal will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, Second Reformed Church in Marion. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com