Connect with us

Obituaries

Schove, William “Bill” D. 

WayneTimes.com

Published

3 hours ago

on

CARLSBAD, CA/WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on July 29, 2018 at age 52. Predeceased by his mother: Jane Schove. He graduated from Williamson High School and furthered his education at Cornell University.  After graduation, he moved to Carlsbad, CA and later met his wife, Laura. Survived by his loving wife, Laura, children: Nicholas and Ryan; father: Douglas Schove; brother: John (Christina) Schove; niece: Elizabeth and nephew: Benjamin; father and mother in law: Doug and Kathy Tomlinson; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest News

Reader Poll

Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?

Live Local Radar

In This Corner…

Column: Ahh, New York City

by Ron Holdraker

Speaking Sports

Column: Me, Too.

by Dan Borrello

Advertisement