Schove, William “Bill” D. 

CARLSBAD, CA/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on July 29, 2018 at age 52. Predeceased by his mother: Jane Schove. He graduated from Williamson High School and furthered his education at Cornell University. After graduation, he moved to Carlsbad, CA and later met his wife, Laura. Survived by his loving wife, Laura, children: Nicholas and Ryan; father: Douglas Schove; brother: John (Christina) Schove; niece: Elizabeth and nephew: Benjamin; father and mother in law: Doug and Kathy Tomlinson; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com