Schrader, Diane G. 

MARION/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by husband Rodney Steurrys Sr.; brothers, Richard and William (Billy) DeFisher; Survived by her husband of 49 years, John; son, Rodney Steurrys Jr.; daughters, Pamela (Allen) Hahn, and Kelly (Shawn) Kennedy; granddaughters, Ashley and Kami Steurrys; Alex (Barton) Sallee; Caitlin Kennedy; great-granddaughter, Caroline Sallee; brother, Marvin (Loretta) DeFisher; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no prior calling hours, service will be held at the convenience of the Family. Donations may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com