Obituaries
Schrader, Diane G.
MARION/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by husband Rodney Steurrys Sr.; brothers, Richard and William (Billy) DeFisher; Survived by her husband of 49 years, John; son, Rodney Steurrys Jr.; daughters, Pamela (Allen) Hahn, and Kelly (Shawn) Kennedy; granddaughters, Ashley and Kami Steurrys; Alex (Barton) Sallee; Caitlin Kennedy; great-granddaughter, Caroline Sallee; brother, Marvin (Loretta) DeFisher; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no prior calling hours, service will be held at the convenience of the Family. Donations may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
Canandaigua Rd & Quaker CSX track closed one week
According to the Macedon Highway Dept… CSX will be closing Canandaigua Road and Quaker Road this afternoon(6/8/20) for about a...
Community steps up to salute Sodus Seniors
On Saturday, May 30th, Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point, organized a special event to honor the Sodus Class of 2020,...
South Butler Still Needs Help
Since our last edition of The Times, readers have responded to the pleas of the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway and...
Recent Obituaries
Garrison, Dudley L.
MACEDON: Dudley passed away suddenly on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 65 in his home in Macedon NY.
Lanning, Leilani
WOLCOTT: Entered into rest peacefully, on June 9, 2020 at age 74. Predeceased by her parents: Augustine and Beauty Lum...