Schrader, Gordon B

NEWARK: Gordon B Schrader, 91, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at DeMay Living Center. Gordon was born the son of the late Frank and Dora (Emerson) Schrader on Friday, April 5, 1929, in East Bloomfield, NY. Gordon graduated from Canandaigua Academy and then served in the Army and is a Korean War veteran. Gordon played fiddle for over 70 years and played in a band called "Country Five". He was a member of Newark American Legion August Mauer Post 286, Milnor Masonic Lodge #139 in Victor, and the East Palmyra Presbyterian Church. Gordon enjoyed working in his yard, carpentry, and camping. Gordon will be remembered by his children William (Nancy) Schrader, Bonnie Decker, Cheryl (Dennis) Ford, Nancy (Michael) Gelder, Gordon (Kathy) Schrader and Doretta (Tony Valasek) Schrader; step-children Shari Lamb and Amy (Julio) Colon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Betty Schrader. Gordon was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth (Odgen) Schrader in 1987 and his second wife, Evelyn Schrader in 2018; siblings Lucille Cowan, Virginia Ferguson, Everett Schrader, George Schrader, Frank Schrader, Harold Schrader, Dora Rose Cornish. There will be a graveside service at East Newark Cemetery, with military honors, at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity in memory of Gordon.