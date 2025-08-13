What are you looking for?

Schrader, Marilyn E. 

August 13, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Marilyn Schrader, 89, passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2025 at her home.

A private graveside service was held at Palmyra Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.

Marilyn was born in Canandaigua,  on December 29, 1935, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth McGuire Schrader.  She was a graduate from Palmyra Macedon High School, Class of 1954.   Over the years she worked at various stores from Rochester to Syracuse,  including  Price Chopper and BJ’s.  In her younger years she was active in sports especially  Softball,  Field Hockey and Skiing.  In her later years, she loved showing her prized Golden Retrievers.  She touched a lot of lives as  a Foster Grandparent at Roosevelt Center.

Marilyn is survived by a brother, David Schrader of Victor, NY; three special nieces Jenny (Eric) Duncan, Bethany (Chris) Elliott, Ammie (Neil) Raymer; several other nieces; grand nieces and nephews; a great great grandniece.  She was predeceased by three siblings.

