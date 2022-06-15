Schram, Jeffery W.

LYONS: Jeffery W. Schram, 62, passed away on June 13, 2022 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 11 am on Friday, June 17, 2022 at South Lyons Cemetery.

Mr. Schram was born in Lyons, NY, on April 25, 1960 the son of the late Bernard and Marilyn Herbst Schram. He was a graduate of Lyons High School. Jeff was a third generation farmer at Schram Acres in Lyons.

Jeff is survived by his wife Patricia Lacey Schram; a daughter Mary Beth Schram; sons Timothy Schram, Christopher (Stacey) Godkin, Kevin Godkin, Eric (Audrey) Godkin, Michael (Melissa) Godkin and Jeremy (Natasha) Godkin; eleven grandchildren; a brother Eric (Darlene) Schram; three sisters Lucie (Ronald) LaFleur, Christine (Edward) Gansz, Bernadine “Bunny” Thorn; two nieces; four nephews.

keysorfuneralhomes.com