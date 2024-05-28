Schreiber, Dawn Joy (Seitz)

MACEDON/WALWORTH: With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dawn Joy (Seitz) Schreiber on May 20, 2024, at the age of 64 after a courageous four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Known for her vibrant spirit and heartfelt generosity, Dawn embraced a wide circle of loved ones and created a family that surpassed the bounds of kinship. Predeceased by her father, Ron Seitz; brother, Cal Seitz; granddaughter, Rylee Bowman; in-laws, Tony and Betty Schreiber; brothers-in-law, Ken Schreiber, Tom Schreiber, and Ron Schreiber; nephew, Ron Schreiber Jr. Dawn’s memory is cherished by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Bob; daughters, Sara (Joel) Verstraete, Kali (Mike) Barringer, Torey Schreiber, Alexa Schreiber, and Rachel Lansing; 14 grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Seitz; sister, Laurie (Mark) Kemp; brother, Tim Seitz; sisters-in-law, Carol (Dave) Whipple, Janet (Bill) Edwards, Toni Schreiber, Liz Seitz, Sharon (Mike) Hill; many nieces, nephews and friends.
We invite you to celebrate her life with us. A funeral service and Mass will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM, followed by a burial service at Holy Trinity Cemetery. A reception and celebration of life will follow immediately in Murphy Hall at Holy Trinity Church. Special Thanks to Dr. Hezel & his amazing team at Wilmot Cancer Institute. Dawn leaves a legacy of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments that we will forever treasure. Donations may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Institute in her memory.
MARION: Robin L. Charles, 68, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. In keeping with her wishes their will be no public calling hours or service. Robin was born on November 16, 1955 in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Irving F. and Jane (Redder) Chalupa. She graduated from […]