Schreiber, Dawn Joy (Seitz)

MACEDON/WALWORTH: With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dawn Joy (Seitz) Schreiber on May 20, 2024, at the age of 64 after a courageous four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Known for her vibrant spirit and heartfelt generosity, Dawn embraced a wide circle of loved ones and created a family that surpassed the bounds of kinship. Predeceased by her father, Ron Seitz; brother, Cal Seitz; granddaughter, Rylee Bowman; in-laws, Tony and Betty Schreiber; brothers-in-law, Ken Schreiber, Tom Schreiber, and Ron Schreiber; nephew, Ron Schreiber Jr. Dawn’s memory is cherished by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Bob; daughters, Sara (Joel) Verstraete, Kali (Mike) Barringer, Torey Schreiber, Alexa Schreiber, and Rachel Lansing; 14 grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Seitz; sister, Laurie (Mark) Kemp; brother, Tim Seitz; sisters-in-law, Carol (Dave) Whipple, Janet (Bill) Edwards, Toni Schreiber, Liz Seitz, Sharon (Mike) Hill; many nieces, nephews and friends.

We invite you to celebrate her life with us. A funeral service and Mass will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster on Tuesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM, followed by a burial service at Holy Trinity Cemetery. A reception and celebration of life will follow immediately in Murphy Hall at Holy Trinity Church. Special Thanks to Dr. Hezel & his amazing team at Wilmot Cancer Institute. Dawn leaves a legacy of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments that we will forever treasure. Donations may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Institute in her memory.