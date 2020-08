WALWORTH: Jeff passed away on July 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Francis “Pat” Schreiber. Jeff is survived by his mother Virginia “Ginny” Schreiber; sisters, Regina Pinkney, Mary Goodwin and Julie Place; four nephews, two nieces, extended family and friends. Jeff had a love for nature and a passion for gardening. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11AM at the Calvary Cemetery (St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church), Walworth-Ontario Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com