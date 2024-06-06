Powered by Dark Sky
June 6th 2024, Thursday
×
Schroo, June F.

by WayneTimes.com
June 6, 2024

LYONS: June F. Schroo, 88, passed away on June 4, 2024, at the House of John.

Friends may call from 10-11AM on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM following calling hours.  Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, in her name, may be made to the House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, 

NY 14489.

June was born in Lyons, on May 27, 1936, the daughter of the late John and Jeanette Monaco Justino. She retired from Wayne County DSS as a Senior Account Clerk after twentyseven years.  Before that she had worked in the Commercial Building for CH Stuart and then for Lyons National Bank. She loved traveling with her husband Gene.  She especially loved their annual trip to Maine. Time spent with her cats, was always a bright spot of the day.  June always looked forward to shopping trips and lunch with her friends. 

June is survived by two daughters Brenda Mitchell and Karen (Bradley) Smith; four grandchildren Paige Mitchell, Kayla Mitchell, Allyson Smith, Bryan (Hillary) Smith;  a great granddaughter Olivia Rose Smith.

June’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the House of John for the kind compassionate loving care that she was blessed to have received.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

Local Weather

