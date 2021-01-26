Schryer, Elizabeth Ann Sergent

MERRITT ISLAND, FL: Elizabeth “Betty” Schryer, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Betty was born in Rochester, New York, grew up in Sodus Point, and has lived in Florida since 1978. She retired from Community Credit Union in 2013 after more than 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Lawrence “Spike” Schryer. Betty is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Molly & Tom Bloetscher, and her son and daughter-in-law, Rusty & Linda Schryer. Due to COVID, a celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum (sodusbaylighthouse.org).