Schuldt, George R. 

LYONS: George R. Schuldt, passed away on his 67th birthday, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at his home in Lyons.

Private funeral services were held. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

George was born on in Lyons, on March 16, 1957, the son of the late Robert and Mildred Allen Schuldt. He was a graduate of Lyons High School. George owned and operated Schuldt Mechanical, specializing in HVAC and plumbing services.

Mr. Schuldt is survived by his wife Rose; a son Joshua Schuldt of Penfield; a granddaughter Aubrey Schuldt; a sister Linda Schuldt; sister-in-law Sarah Mays and two nephews.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com