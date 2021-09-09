Schuldt, Thelma H.

PALMYRA: Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021 at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her husband, Merlin Schuldt; and daughter, Diane Ford. Thelma was born August 22, 1931 in Macedon, NY to the late James and Edna “Abraham” Hoffman. Thelma is survived by her loving sister, Elsie (Edward) Vangee; and niece, Judy Almond; She is also survived by many nieces, nephews ,extended family and long time friends.

Thelma was a member of the Reformed Church of Palmyra. She loved playing cards and spending time with her sister.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Friday (September 10) from 10:00-12:00, with a funeral service immediately following at Murphy Funeral & Cremation, Chapels, 123 E Jackson St. Palmyra. Thelma will be laid to rest at Palmyra Cemetery immediately following service. Contributions in memory of Thelma can be made to a charity of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.