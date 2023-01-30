Schultz, Dian H.

NEWARK:

Dian Harrington Schultz, 79, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127, East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM on Thursday, February 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or the American Heart Assoc., 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607.

Dian was born in Wellsville, NY on June 6, 1943, the daughter of the late Clifford and Olga Frederickson Harrington. She spent her career as a Registered Nurse, Working at the Newark Manor then for as a school nurse teacher at Newark Central Schools and she finished her career as a jp,e care nurse for Wayne County Public Health. With her husband Gary, she raised four children. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

She is survived by a daughter Jennifer (Sean) Beattie, two sons Stephen ( Debbie) Schultz and Mark (Brandi) Schultz; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister Elaine (John) Ozolins; a brother Rob (Diane) Harrington; a mother-in-law Enid Schultz and a sister-in-law Diane; a brother-in-law Wayne; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Gary in 2010 and her son Kevin in 2012.

