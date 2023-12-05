Schultz, Enid E.

NEWARK: Enid E. Schultz, 98, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at DeMay Living Center.

Friends may call from 10-11 AM on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St. in Newark. A funeral service will follow at the Church at 11 AM. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, in her name, may be made to the First United Methodist Church; 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513

Enid was born in Greenwood, NY on August 3, 1925, the daughter of the late Ralph and Viola Clair Perry. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1941. She worked at the Trumansburg School District for 15 years. Enid retired from Newark Central School District as a Secretary/Treasurer. In her retirement she was a RSVP Volunteer at Myers Community Hospital.

Mrs. Schultz is survived by a daughter Diane Stone; a son-in-law Wayne Spaulding; eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; She was predeceased by her husband Denton; a son and daughter-in- law Gary (Dian) Schultz; a daughter Kathy Spaulding; a son-in-law Carlton Stone; a grandson Kevin Schultz; a brother Donald Perry.

