July 16th 2022, Saturday
Schultz, Helen

by WayneTimes.com
July 16, 2022

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on July 12, 2022 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband, Harold Schultz; daughter-in-law, Randy Schultz; brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her children, Wayne (Sue Welcher) Schultz, Diane (Daniel) Koretz, Kevin (Loretta) Schultz, German exchange student daughter, Ebba; grandchildren, Shane (Shannon) Schultz, SabrinaSchultz, Leslie (Jim Gariepy) Koretz, Mitchell Koretz; great-grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Alexis, Matthew and Connor Schultz; brother, Carlyle Darron (deceased same day); many nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen was a life member of the Walworth United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing the organ and directing the choir for years.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service 11AM, Thursday July 21st at the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walworth United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Local Weather

