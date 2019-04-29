Obituaries
Schultz, James A.
ONTARIO: Entered into rest on (Sunday) April 28, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by his wife: Joan; daughter: Roxanne Lanni. James was a very hard worker and earned the respect of those who worked with him. He was the Deputy Highway Superintendent for the Town of Ontario for many years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and trap shooter. He also was a truck driver for Morgan Farms for many years. He was avid fan of the Syracuse Orangeman. Survived by his loving children: Linda (Jeff) Cottrell, Wayne (Susan), David (Terry), Jeffrey (Alison Perez), and Gary Schultz; (9) grandchildren; (4) great grandchildren; foster son: Neil DeBoerdere and many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) May 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private burial in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pines of Peace: 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
