Schultz, Sabrina G.

MARION: Sabrina, A beloved mother and friend, passed away peacefully February 13, 2025 with her daughter, Emily by her side following complications from her Muscular Dystrophy. Sabrina is reunited with her mother, Randy Schultz who predeceased her. She is survived by her children, Emily Schultz and Matthew Richenberg; her father, Wayne Schultz; brother, Shane (Shannon) Schultz; a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

Sabrina grew up and attended Marion Central School, where she graduated in 1998. Sabrina’s greatest pride and joy in life was being a devoted mother to her children, Emily & Matthew. She always enjoyed every opportunity to play a game with her kids, and in her free time enjoyed watching movies, and reading. She is a member of the Church of Christ, in Newark, NY. There will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

Sincerbeaux, Robert George

ROSE: George Sincerbeaux, 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Friday, February 14, 2025.

George was born on September 29, 1957 in Lyons, the son of the late Clarence C. and Shirley B. (Dingy) Sincerbeaux. He worked for the Jackson Farms. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children George and Roger Sincerbeaux, Jenifer Kesel and Tabatha Larrabee; siblings, Penny (Wade) Yonge, Richard (Annette), Floyd (Becky), Phillip (Tammy) and Ronnie (Diana Mitchell) Sincerbeaux, Deborah (Jim) Gorton, Alice (Jim) Hecker, Laura (Mark) Webber, Trudy (Steve) Kimpel, Mina (Rocco) Barham and Lee Guthrie; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by brother, Dennis, Lawrence and Joseph Sincerbeaux.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, February 20, from 4pm – 6pm, at Norton Funeral Home, 13081, W. Church St, Savannah. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Burial, with a service, will be Friday, February 21 at 10 AM in Fort Hill Cemetery Auburn.

A celebration of his life will be Sunday, March 2 at the Rose Grange, 4101 Main Street, Rose, NY from 1 - 5PM.