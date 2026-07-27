Schultz, Wayne H.

MARION: Entered into rest on July 25, 2026, at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his wife, Randy; daughter, Sabrina; and parents, Harold (Helen) Schultz. Survived by his significant other, Sue Welcher; son, Shane (Shannon) Schultz; grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Alexis, Matthew, and Connor; sister, Diane (Daniel) Koretz; brother, Kevin (Loretta) Schultz.

Wayne was a lifelong dairy farmer whose dedication to agriculture reflected a lifetime of hard work, commitment, and love for the land. He was a lifetime member of the New York Holstein Association and took great pride in the dairy industry. Beyond the farm, Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and playing euchre.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, 10:30AM on Saturday, August 1st at the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne Co. 4H Scholarship Fund, checks payable to CCE Wayne, 1581 Rt. 88N, Newark, NY 14513. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com