What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Schultz, Wayne H.

July 27, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION: Entered into rest on July 25, 2026, at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his wife, Randy; daughter, Sabrina; and parents, Harold (Helen) Schultz. Survived by his significant other, Sue Welcher; son, Shane (Shannon) Schultz; grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Alexis, Matthew, and Connor; sister, Diane (Daniel) Koretz; brother, Kevin (Loretta) Schultz.

Wayne was a lifelong dairy farmer whose dedication to agriculture reflected a lifetime of hard work, commitment, and love for the land. He was a lifetime member of the New York Holstein Association and took great pride in the dairy industry. Beyond the farm, Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and playing euchre.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, 10:30AM on Saturday, August 1st at the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wayne Co. 4H Scholarship Fund, checks payable to CCE Wayne, 1581 Rt. 88N, Newark, NY 14513. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Devin Holdraker

Listen like you might be wrong

July 25, 2026
1 2 3 289
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.