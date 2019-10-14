Schulz, Sr. Daniel Richard

ANDREWS, NC/SODUS: Daniel Richard Schulz, Sr. 80, formerly of Sodus, New York and Andrews, North Carolina, passed away quietly on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida, in the presence of God and all the loved ones who have gone on before him and were ready to welcome him Home. Like his mother before him, Dan waited until his still-living family had all said their goodbyes and were safely home before he chose to let go of his earthly ties. Dan was born on October 31st, 1938, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Martha E. (Boerner) and Lawrence A. Schulz. Being a “Halloween Baby” probably led directly to his warped sense of humor and his talent for telling a great ghost story. Dan served 4 years in the Coast Guard as an Engineman, 3rd Class, built Schulz’s Body Shop with his father, belonged to the Rotary Club and the Conservationists, and sang bass in the Methodist church choir for many years. He also worked with the developmentally disabled for twenty years and retired from New York State in 2000. Dan was also an avid fisherman and spent many summers on Lake Ontario and winters on the ice in Sodus Bay. Dan had a love of motorcycling, which led him to travel to some of the best biking venues in the East with Judy and eventually brought them to Tail of the Dragon at Deals Gap in North Carolina, which is why they settled for the last 12 years in the western mountains of North Carolina. Dan is survived by his loving wife Judith Anne (Furguson) Schulz, his daughter Shelley Brice Schulz of LaCrosse, Florida, his son Daniel Richard Schulz II (and his wife Elaine), of Glenville, New York, his daughter Kelley Anne (Schulz) Stier (and her partner Gary), of Whitesboro, New York, grandsons Joseph Stier, Andrew Stier, Daniel Stier, and Darryl Davis-Schulz, granddaughters Ciarah Schulz and Chelsea Schulz, nephews Steve, Scott, Stuart, and JJ Schulz, and many cousins in Wisconsin. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jerome Schulz. A Memorial Service will be held on October 26th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Norton’s Funeral Home in Sodus. There will be a light lunch to follow at The United Third Methodist Church in Sodus. Burial will be with his parents in the Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Roswell Park Cancer Center or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and be sure to hand out the good treats to your costumed visitors this Halloween. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com