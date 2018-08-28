Schulz, Warren A. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on August 26, 2018 at age 69. Predeceased by his wife of 43 years: Donna Schulz; parents: Warren and Jenine Schulz. Warren was a loving father and grandfather. He retired from Williamson Central Schools after many years as a custodian. He will be greatly missed by all. Survived by his loving daughters: Nikki (Jeremy) Schulz and Stephanie (Dan) Orr; grandchildren: Ashley Remmel, August Schulz, Rylee and Hayleigh Orr; special nephews: Tim “T.J.” and Michael Orr; cousins: Darren and Renee Perreault; special friends: Suzzy and Jeff Poole; furry companion: “Charlene”; brothers in law: Russ (Leslie) and John Lake; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) August 30, 2018 from 4pm-7pm at Young Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Warren can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society or Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com