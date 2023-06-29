Schum, Edwin “Ed” G. 

SODUS POINT: Entered into rest peacefully on June 28, 2023 at age 83.

Predeceased by parents: Edwin and Margaret Schum; siblings: Joann Hinchman and Robert Schum.

Ed proudly served our country in United States Navy from 1957 – 1960. He was a longtime member of the Williamson American Legion Post 394. He was a proud member of AA, Sodus Point and Sodus Fire Departments and Sodus Point Ambulance. He was an avid deer and duck hunter. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Sharon; daughters: Donna (Walt) Fish, Deborah (Mike) Beeching, Deanna (Chris) Trine, Darlene (Ben) Columbe, and Denise (Bill) Downing; (12) grandchildren; (5) great grandchildren; sisters in law: Paula Lanning, Wanda Wahl, Carol LeFever, and Lynn Grosz; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) July 10, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

In lieu flowers donation can be made to Williamson American Legion Post 394.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com