Schumacher, Elisabeth

MACEDON: It is with great sadness that we announce that Elisabeth Schumacher, a World War II refugee who emigrated to the United States in 1951 has passed away on January 30, 2020 at age 96. Elisabeth and her husband Philip lived the American dream founding the Bickford Home in 1967, an adult care home that specializes in caring for Veterans. She was predeceased by Philip her loving husband of 63 years and eldest son Gerhardt Schumacher. Survived by sons, Peter (Shirley) Schumacher of Wolcott, Chris Schumacher of Port Orange, FL, grandchildren, Peter (Valisha) Schumacher, Scott Schumacher, Stefan (Michelle) Schumacher, Kirsten Vaca, Erica Lewis, great grandchildren Rebecca Schumacher, Nicholas (Ashley) Schumacher, Morgan and Kaelin Vaca, Guthrie and Hans Schumacher, and Talia and Zion Lewis and many nieces & nephews. Friends and Family are invited to call Thursday, February 6, from 10-12noon at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY with the Funeral service commencing at 12 noon. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions please be made in Elisabeth’s memory to: the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIAF), c/o MaryLou Reisdorf, 2391 Murphy Lane, Macedon, NY 14502; or the Macedon Town Ambulance, 1620 N. Wayneport Road, Macedon, NY 14502. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.