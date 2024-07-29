Schumacher, Peter

NASHPORT, OHIO: Peter Schumacher, 77 of Nashport, Ohio passed away on Monday July 22, 2024 in Columbus Ohio under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio following a lengthy stay at the James Cancer Center.

He was born on December 1, 1946 in a displaced persons camp in Klagenfurt Austria, the Son of Philip and Elisabeth Schumacher. The Schumacher family emigrated from the camp in Klagenfurt to the United States of America in November of 1951, became American citizens and through hard work and perseverance lived the American dream.

Peter was a United States Air Force Veteran from 1966 – 1970. He served in Germany as an aircraft electrician (“Phantom Phixer”) on the F-4 Phantom fighter jets. Utilizing the G.I. bill, he graduated from Brockport State University, NY with a degree in Physics and Math and pursued a lengthy career as an Industrial Engineer. After a successful career in engineering, Peter along with his wife Shirley moved back to New York State and assumed ownership of the family business (the Bickford Home), an Assisted Living home specializing in the care of disabled Veterans. Peter and his family operated the Bickford Home for 24 years. His other interests included horses, white water rafting, an occasional trip to the casino, but most importantly coaching both his Son’s soccer teams. His love of the game contributed to him being a founding Member of ROSA of Zanesville Ohio.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley Schumacher, His two sons; Peter (Valisha) Schumacher, Scott Schumacher; Grandchildren, Rebecca (Donald) O’Brien, Nicholas (Ashley) Schumacher; Great Granddaughter, Kasey Schumacher; Brother, Chris Schumacher; Many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

He was predeceased by Parents, Philip and Elisabeth Schumacher and Brother, Gerhardt Schumacher.

In lieu of a funeral service, the family has elected to have a celebration of Peter’s life at a place and time to be determined.