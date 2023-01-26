Schumacher, Susanna

ROSE: Susanna, 93, died on January 25, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home in Rose.

Friends may call on Monday, January 30th from 4-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday, January 23, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde. Burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Susanna is survived by a daughter Elisabeth (John) Schubert of Naples; six sons Anton Jr. of Baldwinsville, William of Rose, Philip (Elizabeth) of Cato, Richard (Susan) of Buffalo, Robert (Leeann Carr) Schumacher of Rose; grandchildren Tina, Suzie, Scottie, Tony, Anton, Benjamin, Stephanie, William, Micheline, Hanna, Sara, Monica, Lucas, Brandie, Erica, Savannah, Abigail, Jake, Jessica, Amy, Thomas; and many great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister; three brothers.

