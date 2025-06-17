Schumacher, William

Lyons/Wolcott, NY, passed away at the age of 71, December 2, 2024 At Rochester General Hospital from A Broken Heart. He passed peacefully with his two daughters and his youngest brother Robert by his side.

Willie battled heart disease for a little over 16 years. He was strong and came out on top no matter what hurdle was thrown his way. It is with heavy hearts and an eternal void in our souls that we learn to navigate this world without him and find our new normal.

Willie grew up in Rose NY and graduated from North Rose Wolcott High School in 1972. He loved photography, his 71’ Duster and his dog Gracie. He was looking forward to rebuilding the 71’ Duster with his daughter, Hanna. Now it will have to be done in his honor instead and is already underway.

Willie is survived by his three children ‘lil’ Willie (Chameleon), Micheline and Hanna (Devonte) and eight grandchildren, Trey and Aubrie (Willie) Rylie, Marlie, Baylie and Haelie (Micheline) Isaiah and Koa (Hanna) as well as his siblings Tony, Rick (Sue), Philip (Elizabeth), Elisabeth (John) and Robert (LeAnne). Along with many nieces and nephews. William was predeceased by his parents, Anton and Susanna Schumacher as well as his oldest brother, Carl.

William was special to many. To define him in the simplest way would be “Will is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” He was a son, brother, uncle, father and a grandpa. He will forever be Dad to the little girl holding his thumb looking up at him thinking he is the strongest man in the world and Grandpa, keeper of the Peanutbutyer and Fluffernutter sandwiches. He was also a Master Carpenter, Mentor/Teacher. He forgot more than some would even know in a lifetime. He was a Jack of all trades (not just a jacka**), and he knew the answer to any question one may have. Simply put he was a wealth of information. His next level, unfiltered sarcasm will be missed as much as the sound of his laugh. Despite the grumpy exterior, his eyes told everything. They were the bluest of blue and the window to his soul. The love he could never verbalize was there to see in his eyes. He will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life for William Schumacher, or as he would call it, The After Party, will be held Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 9030 Wayne Center Rose Road, Lyons, NY 14489 at 3pm until Please join this final farewell as a way to Honor our Dad the best we know how. Good People, Good Food. Great Stories and Lots of Laughs Come for an hour or stay for five. The more the merrier. Willie’s love for his best friend Gracie was larger than life. He was beyond heartbroken with her passing, almost one month to the day he left us. His request to donate his pacemaker to a dog in need after he passes was made possible by Rochester Cremation. His pacemaker was donated to Wisconsin University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital/School. May you and Gracie rest in peace, together for eternity.