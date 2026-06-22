Schutt, Gail E.

MARION/PALMYRA: Entered into rest on June 17, 2026 at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Schutt; parents, John and Nellie Roemer; siblings, Edward Roemer, Bernice Roemer, and Berdeane Featherly. Survived by her sons, Robert (Caroline), Steven (Linda) and Roger Schutt; sister, Arlene Steffen; sister-in-law, Caroline Griffis; grandsons, Steve

and Jared Schutt, Timmothy Tennant; granddaughter, Kristina Schutt; great-granddaughter, Sarina Tennant.

Gail had a deep-seated passion for music, often pouring her heart into the melodies she created on her three cherished instruments: the banjo, accordion, and piano.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com