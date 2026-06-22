What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Schutt, Gail E.

June 22, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION/PALMYRA: Entered into rest on June 17, 2026 at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Schutt; parents, John and Nellie Roemer; siblings, Edward Roemer, Bernice Roemer, and Berdeane Featherly. Survived by her sons, Robert (Caroline), Steven (Linda) and Roger Schutt; sister, Arlene Steffen; sister-in-law, Caroline Griffis; grandsons, Steve

and Jared Schutt, Timmothy Tennant; granddaughter, Kristina Schutt; great-granddaughter, Sarina Tennant.

Gail had a deep-seated passion for music, often pouring her heart into the melodies she created on her three cherished instruments: the banjo, accordion, and piano.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Devin Holdraker

Stand for something or fall for anything

June 13, 2026
1 2 3 286
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.