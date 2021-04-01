Schutt, Jr. Arthur R. “Butch”

LYONS - Arthur “Butch” R. Schutt, Jr., age 77, passed away peacefully at Laurel House on Monday (March 15, 2021) after a 13’ year battle with cancer.

Arthur was born Dec. 17, 1943, was the son of Arthur and Helen (Hosking) Schutt Sr. Arthur graduated from Lyons High School in 1961. Worked for Herman Brothers Inc., became “Ski-Doo Dealer of the Year” in 1970. He went on to the Village of Lyons for 26 years, during which time he played many roles and retired in 2005 as a Foreman. Since that time, Arthur has devoted many hours to friends and family and enjoyed helping people in need.

Butch also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Boating with his wife at their camp on Cayuga Lake was one of his favorite pastimes.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Schutt; a daughter, Lisa Anne (Gerry) Clingerman; a son Stephen Howard (Jennifer) Schutt; six grandchildren: Brandon, Kevin, Michael Schutt, Dryden Carr, Ryan & Jacob Wilson; a sister, Rose Marie (Kyle) Pangburn; a niece and nephew Heather & William Critchfield.

Friends may call on Thursday (March 18, 2021) from 11 am - 1 pm at Weeks - Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. in Lyons. Graveside service and burial immediately following at Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water St., Lyons, NY 14489 or Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.