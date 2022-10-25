Schutt, Robert C. 

MARION: Passed away on October 24, 2022 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Robert is predeceased by his parents Carl and Laura Schutt: brother, Carl Schutt: sisters, Erma Clark and Arlene Price. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gail: sons, Robert (Caroline), Steve (Linda), and Roger: sister, Caroline Griffis: grandsons, Steve and Jared Schutt, Timmothy Tenant: granddaughter, Kristina Schutt: and great-granddaughter, Sarina Tennant.

Bob attended Marion High School where he was an excellent basketball player and passed those skills to both his son and grandsons. A part time farmer at heart, Bob raised beef cows for years across from the farm he grew up on, which is something he passed on to his oldest son. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his Country. He loved to watch the Yankees, and was a devoted fan to the end.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, October 28, 4PM - 6PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St, Marion, NY 14505. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Immediately following calling hours, the family has asked to join them for a reception at the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com