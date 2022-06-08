Schutt, Stephen E. 

LYONS: Stephen E. Schutt, 66, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials in his name may be made to: Savannah Pig Rescue, 2415 Rte 89, Savannah, NY 13154.

Mr. Schutt was born in Rochester, NY on February 22, 1956, the son of Ellroy and Dorothy Bischoping Schutt. He was a graduate of Fairport High School, Class of 1974. Steve was an Electronic Engineer at IEC. For many years, he owned and operated Fog Valley Fireworks. He was a long time member of the Pyrotechnic Guild International.

He is survived by his wife Christine Wilson Schutt; a daughter Katrina (Jeremy Webster) Schutt; a son Levi (Chelse) Schutt; a grandson Jesse Webster; his mother Dorothy Schutt; two sisters Diane (David) Tones, Eileen Borher; a brother Jeffery (Margaret) Schutt. He was predeceased by his father Ellroy Schutt.

